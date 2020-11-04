A record 100.3 million people voted before Election Day

The Dallas Morning News
WASHINGTON — Just under 100.3 million people cast ballots before polls opened Tuesday morning, in person or by mail — a record early turnout as the bitter contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden comes to a head.
That’s according to the U.S. Elections Project, run by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, who has been tracking tallies state by state. More people voted early in Texas than in the entire 2016 election, so turnout there has already set an all-time record.
Four years ago, 139 million Americans voted, a 55.5 percent turnout rate compared to the number of eligible voters.
This year’s turnout is on track to top 150 million. Of 100,298,838 votes cast early, about two-thirds (64,565,735) were mail ballots, with the other 35,733,103 cast in person. Voters requested another 27.5 million mail ballots that hadn’t been processed or returned yet.
Although Election Day is upon us, don’t count on the suspense ending before bedtime, even if you’re a night owl.
A decisive result could take days, as election workers in key battlegrounds tackle stacks of mail-in ballots. Many states put those stacks off-limits until polls opened, so an anxious public will need patience.
Early tallies from Florida and North Carolina could favor Biden, because both states will have already counted mail-in ballots and those tend to favor Democrats. But that could disappear as thorough results come into focus.
For the same reason, Trump could take the early lead in Pennsylvania, where election workers can’t even open the envelopes until polls close, and that could end up being a “red mirage” as mail ballots are counted.
Trump has hinted that he may declare victory Tuesday night, though the Biden campaign threw cold water on that idea, with campaign manager Jenn O’Malley Dillon insisting Monday that “under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night.”
In his final flurry of rallies, the president pressed his long-standing argument that counting should stop on election night — even though it is utterly standard under state election laws for mail ballots to be counted after polls closed.
The big difference this year is the sheer volume. With the COVID-19 pandemic raging, governors and public health authorities urged voters to cast ballots early or by mail, to avoid crowding on Election Day.
Emotions are high, and polls show that roughly three-fourths of Americans expect the outcome to spark violence.
Downtown Washington buildings boarded up windows and scheduled extra security. Dallas businesses were taking similar precautions. Law enforcement was on alert. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered 1,000 National Guard troops to prepare for duty in case of unrest.
“You don’t really need that many people to have substantial violence,” said Filipe Campante, vice dean at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. “The more relevant question to ponder is that we have gotten to the point where this is even a consideration, and what it speaks to the state of U.S. politics at the moment.
“The fact that there is, let’s say, a nontrivial probability that we would have scattered episodes of violence in itself is very disturbing,” he said.
Turnout has been staggering. As of Monday, 97.1 million votes had already been cast nationwide, according to the U.S. Elections Project.
That's 70 percent of the 2016 vote.
