Abortion rights activists put signs and hangers back onto barriers after they were removed by Capitol Police officers during a Bans Off Our Bodies rally and march to the Supreme Court of the United States on May 14 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Half of voters say the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion has made them more motivated to vote in next month’s midterm elections, with enthusiasm growing especially among Democrats and those living in states with abortion bans, according to a new poll from KFF.

The survey also showed that most voters, whether they are Democrats or Republicans, do not think abortion should be prohibited in cases of rape or incest, nor do they support laws that set criminal punishments for abortion providers and women who have abortions.

Tribune Wire

