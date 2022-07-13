Abortion care is one of the most common medical procedures in the United States, yet even before the fall of Roe v. Wade, doctors and students had to navigate tricky legal and educational hurdles to train as abortion providers. With last month’s Supreme Court decision freeing states to ban abortions, those barriers are growing.
Some abortion advocates are warning that recent moves could aggravate the nationwide shortage of trained abortion providers, making the procedure scarcer — even in blue states that are acting to guarantee access — than first thought.
“At the end of the day, we can’t train people to provide abortion care if we can’t provide abortion care,” said DeShawn Taylor, an obstetrician-gynecologist who is the owner and primary provider at Desert Star Family Planning in Phoenix.
Medical schools aren’t required to teach the procedure. Two years before Roe’s demise, Stanford University researchers already had determined that half of medical schools offered no formal abortion training or only a single lecture. This can harm a doctor’s holistic understanding of how pregnancy can affect a patient, said Pamela Merritt, executive director of the abortion-rights group Medical Students for Choice.
Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco and the University of California, Los Angeles in April estimated that at most 56% of ob-gyn residents in the U.S. would have access to abortion training post-Roe, down from 92% in 2020.
State bans could exacerbate the shortage of providers. In the latest available study, published in 2019 but conducted in 2016 and 2017, only 24% of ob-gyns who saw patients of reproductive age said they had performed an abortion in the prior year. Meanwhile, 72% said they had a patient ask them for such care in the same period.
Limiting abortions can also affect the treatment of miscarriages, which largely rely on the same medications and procedures as abortions.
“My worry,” said Jody Steinauer, the director of the Kenneth J. Ryan Residency Training Program in Abortion and Family Planning, is that people who were trained in restrictive states won’t be able “to provide patient-centered high quality care.”
The San Francisco-based Ryan program provides guidance to more than 100 hospitals and universities that conduct abortion training for medical residents. It helps them navigate the myriad ways in which targeted regulations on abortion providers — known as TRAP laws — create burdens for those who provide abortion care. “There’s a lot more than just the state law,” Steinauer noted. “There’s stigma, there’s politics, and there’s dynamics within a hospital or university setting, too.”
Restricting the teaching of abortion care could be fatal for patients. A Duke University study published in December estimated that a total abortion ban would result in a 21% increase in pregnancy-related deaths, and a 33% increase for Black people. Taylor, the ob-gyn in Arizona, said it’s not uncommon for her to diagnose patients with health complications such as ectopic pregnancies, which occur when a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus, because such care was beyond the scope of prior doctors they’d seen.
“It really is something that anyone who’s taking care of people who can become pregnant should be aware of, and should know how to talk to patients about the options that they have for pregnancy,” said Quinn Jackson, a family physician who practices in Kansas City, Kansas, and is an advocate with Physicians for Reproductive Health.
abortion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.