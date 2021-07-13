Abortion providers sue to stop Texas’ ‘heartbeat bill’

A group of abortion providers, doctors and clergy members filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday, seeking to stop to implementation of Texas’ strict six-week anti-abortion law from taking effect later this year.
Senate Bill 8, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May and takes effect in September, outlaws abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — roughly six weeks into pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant. According to the Center for Reproductive rights, at least 85% of abortions in Texas are performed after six weeks.
Plaintiffs include 11 Planned Parenthood chapters throughout the state, clergy members who provide counseling services to people considering abortions and abortion clinic staff. They are represented by the Center for Productive Rights, The Lawyering Project, and Morrison & Foerster LLP and the American Civil Liberties Union. Defendants include several officials throughout Texas, including Attorney General Ken Paxton.
John Seago, the legislative director for Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion advocacy group that supported the bill, said in a statement that the organization still has the “utmost confidence in the innovative legal strategy and carefully drafted nature of SB 8,” and believes it will ultimately be upheld.
Among other claims, the lawsuit targets a provision of the law that creates a monetary award for those who sue abortion providers if they perform the procedure after six weeks, and those who aid people who undergo such procedures.
Opponents worry that could include anybody from abortion clinic staff, to friends who drive someone seeking an abortion to a clinic, to members of clergy who counsel a person seeking an abortion.
“Put plainly, Texas politicians have put a bounty on anyone who provides an abortion, or so much as helps someone pay for an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy,” Marc Hearron, a lawyer for the Center for Reproductive Rights, said during a press conference Tuesday. “We’ve never seen a law like this.”
The provision would not only turn anti-abortion activists into “vigilantes,” Hearron said, it also makes the law difficult to block in court because the enforcement mechanism falls on private lawsuits against providers and people who aid those seeking abortions — not lawsuits against government officials.
“Their strategy is to create a situation where there is no state official to sue for an injunction before the law takes effect,” Hearron said.
The Rev. Daniel Kanter, senior minister of the First Unitarian Church of Dallas, said the provision of SB 8 that allows those who abed abortion seekers to be sued is akin to having “the courts in the room when your clergy or minister councils you.”
“The idea that the state gets to decide what we can discuss in the protected confessionals and faith-based conversations in churches and synagogues is frankly un-American and unethical,” Kanter said. Faith leaders should in no way be limited in our ability to guide council, and as SB8 is written, it’s possible that whether a clergy person is for or against abortion, any discussion leading up to a family making a decision to have an abortion could be sued.”
Republicans hope to take up additional restrictions during special legislative sessions. Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott released a list of special session priorities, including legislation which would strengthen prohibitions against abortion-inducing drugs.
