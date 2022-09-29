About 11% of Florida’s gas stations without fuel, GasBuddy says

A pickup truck navigates a flooded section of First Street outside of the United States Courthouse in downtown Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, where the storm surge continued to inundate Lee County long after the eye wall passed into Central Florida. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

About 11% of Florida’s gas stations were without fuel Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destruction, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The state has about 7,400 stations total, Ned Bowman, executive director of the Florida Fuel Marketers Association, told Bloomberg on the phone.

