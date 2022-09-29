About 11% of Florida’s gas stations without fuel, GasBuddy says

About 11% of Florida’s gas stations were without fuel Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destruction, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
The state has about 7,400 stations total, Ned Bowman, executive director of the Florida Fuel Marketers Association, told Bloomberg on the phone.
