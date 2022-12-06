Accused Club Q shooter faces more than 300 counts

Anderson Lee Aldrich. (Colorado Springs Police Department/TNS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Anderson Aldrich, who is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding more than a dozen others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, will face 305 charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and bias-motivated crime, District Attorney Michael Allen said during the alleged Club Q shooter’s first in-person court appearance Tuesday morning.

Aldrich appeared in court wearing a green jumpsuit and handcuffs. Aldrich’s facial bruising had significantly healed since a video hearing two weeks ago.

