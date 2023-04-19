KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Civil rights leaders, elected officials and activists on Tuesday banded together for a downtown Kansas City rally in support of Ralph Yarl, the Black 16-year-old whose shooting outside a Northland home has sparked national outrage and calls for reforms.

Standing across the street from the federal courthouse, Black leaders pointed to felony charges filed against an 84-year-old White homeowner as merely the first step toward justice in a broken, racist criminal justice system.

Tribune Wire

