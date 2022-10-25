In this photo from June 28, 2016, Kanye West, now known as Ye, at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif. Adidas has cut ties with the singer after his anti-semitic remarks. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Adidas/TNS

Adidas AG will absorb a hit to earnings of up to EUR250 million ($247 million) to end its partnership with Ye following a rash of offensive behavior from the rapper and designer that turned a once-thriving shoe brand into a lightning rod for criticism.

The German sports company said it’s cutting ties with Ye, formerly Kanye West, with immediate effect, confirming an earlier story by Bloomberg News. By way of comparison, the blow to earnings this year would be equivalent to about a sixth of last year’s net income from continuing operations.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.