WATERTOWN — Between 75 million and 100 million pounds of milk are still being dumped in the Northeast every day, a daunting amount signaling to farmers that programs at the state and federal level won’t be enough to bring it to an end.
Jay M. Matteson, the agricultural coordinator for Jefferson County, recently got a call from a business in Long Island. They heard dairy farms in the county were dumping milk, so they asked for some to be donated to them. A significant amount, however, is being donated to north country residents already, and some local stores are still selling out of fluid milk.
“We can’t necessarily afford to give it to downstate,” Mr. Matteson said. “This program the governor designed is alleviating some of those concerns. It’s paying for those products to go where it’s needed.”
The program, announced on Monday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, is called the Nourish New York Initiative and it allows the state to spend around $25 million on purchasing dairy products from upstate farms and directing it to food banks across the state. At the federal level, the United States Department of Agriculture is rolling out a similar program, as well as making direct payments to farmers.
The National Milk Producers Federation, an organization of dairy cooperatives across the country, had proposed a solution to the USDA, but it was basically ignored, Mr. Matteson said. In it was a program to partially reimburse farmers for the milk they had dumped and to open the Dairy Margin Coverage program, an insurance plan that farmers could invest into so they would be helped when milk prices are expected to be low like they are now.
“Had the USDA listened to that proposal and tried to implement at least a majority of the things proposed there, it would have helped our farms,” he said. “It still doesn’t solve the problem.”
Mr. Matteson said he has been speaking with two cooperatives that are attached to the governor’s initiative.
“This will not put an end to milk dumping in New York or across the Northeast,” he said. “This won’t even put a dent in it. It’s absolutely a step in the right direction, and it’s a great deal for people in need, but it will not solve the crisis for dairy farmers.”
There is an abundance of milk — an oversupply of 10 to 15 percent — mainly due to the closure of the food-service industry. Solving that problem, Mr. Matteson said, would mean reopening the industry completely, however it appears that won’t be happening soon. The other option would be for farms to reduce their milk production, a difficult task farms and cooperatives are working on.
“You can’t just turn a dairy cow off,” he said. “It’s not easy.”
Normally, farmers would just sell their dairy cows off to meat processing plants. However, many plants have been closed or partially closed for a period of time. President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order on Tuesday mandating meat processing plants to stay open.
The reason they closed, however, was because employees at the plants were testing positive for coronavirus. Unless a workforce is mobilized to replace those sick employees, the plants might not be able to reopen.
“It might help,” Mr. Matteson said. “But if people are sick, they’re sick.”
The meat plants that are open are now facing dairy farms and beef-cattle farms across the Northeast trying to get rid of their animals, which drives down the price. Those low prices won’t work for many farmers as they have too much debt riding on their animals.
So which farms will be part of the governor’s program? One cooperative attached was Dairy Farmers for America, of which around half of the dairy farmers in Jefferson County are members.
Other local farms will be indirectly involved as processing plants in the program include North Lawrence Dairy, Chobani and Cabot Creamery. A portion of the milk in Jefferson County goes to all three of those plants.
Details are still being fleshed-out, but the DFA cooperative will sell its products to the state through the program and then the state will see to it that it finds people in need.
“It’s a lot and it will certainly help,” Mr. Matteson said, “but again it won’t go very far at all to put any kind of dent in this dairy crisis.”
