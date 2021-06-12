Ag secretary: U.S. needs better drought programs

EAST LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack plugged sustainable farming and forestry efforts in a Friday visit to Michigan State University, where he promised an aggressive approach to conservation and reforestation.
The visit came as Michigan is experiencing moderate to severe drought throughout much of the state, an issue that Vilsack said is not unique to Michigan.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides data, research dollars and aid to farmers to address drought. Usually crop insurance covers the type of damage done by a short-term drought, but the nation needs to develop better tools to address year-long droughts like what is occurring in the Northwest United States, Vilsack said.
“I think we’ll have to develop programs and retrofit existing programs so that they meet the needs of climate-related issues,” he said.
“...We don’t really have the kind of program that would provide the long-term assistance when you’re dealing with a drought that goes on for years.”
