Man who killed Arbery gets another life sentence Travis McMichael gets term for hate crimes

Travis McMichael attends jury selection in his trial for killing Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County Superior Court on Oct. 27, 2021, in Brunswick, Georgia. Octavio Jones/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery was sentenced Monday to life in prison for federal hate crimes convictions involving the 25-year-old’s slaying.

The sentence for Travis McMichael is in addition to the sentence he previously received in Glynn County Superior Court after he was convicted of Arbery’s murder: life in prison without the possibility of parole. There is also no parole in the federal prison system.

