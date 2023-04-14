The U.S. charged an Air National Guardsman over a massive disclosure of intelligence secrets, an embarrassment that prompted President Joe Biden to clamp down on the spread of classified material and led investigators to probe whether foreign adversaries played any role in the leak.

Jack Teixeira, 21, made his first appearance Friday in Boston federal court after agents arrested him for allegedly accessing and disseminating classified national defense information. He faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted. Teixeira, who was refused bail, didn’t enter a plea and was given a public defender.

Tribune Wire

