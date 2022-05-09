Former corrections officer Vicky White died Monday night after she and Casey White, the Alabama inmate whose escape she aided, were apprehended.
“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County, Ind., Sheriff Dave Wedding said Monday evening.
Wedding said the pair crashed their car during a pursuit by officers after they were found at an Evansville, Ind., hotel. Casey White is in custody and Vicky White had been hospitalized after she shot herself.
Vicky White died of her wounds at 7 p.m. at Evansville’s Deaconess Midtown Hospital, WHNT-TV reported, citing Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven W. Lockyear. Lockyear said she would be autopsied today.
Vicky White, who was an assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, allegedly helped Casey White escape April 29 when she said she was taking him to a mental health evaluation.
Casey White is facing murder charges and is believed to be armed and the pair may have had a number of weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun.
Additional charges had also been filed against Vicky White on Monday. The woman was accused of forgery and identity theft after she allegedly used an alias to purchase the 2007 Ford Edge.
She had previously been accused of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.
She then claimed to have dropped White off and was taking the rest of the day because she was not feeling well.
Investigators later learned that no mental health evaluation had been scheduled.
Marshals said that if White was using a second — or third or fourth — alias, it would would hamper their ability to track the two down. She wasalso believed to have a large amount of money after she sold her house shortly before the escape.
“She had two false IDs that we’re aware of, and I wouldn’t be shocked if she had additional or new ones now,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN on Monday.
Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, had developed a romantic relationship around 2020, the sheriff said.
