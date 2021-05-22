Alabama overturns ban on yoga in public schools

Yoga is back, but namaste must go.
On Thursday, the Republican governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, signed a bill allowing local boards of education to offer yoga to students in K-12 public schools, overturning a 28-year ban on the practice.
Yoga -- a wide-ranging practice of physical postures, breathing techniques and meditation to promote mental and physical well-being -- has been prohibited by the Alabama Board of Education since 1993.
Earlier this year, state Rep. Jeremy Gray, introduced legislation seeking to bring the practice back to public schools in the state.
“Studies have shown that yoga helps children cope with daily stressors as well help improve behavior, concentration, mobility, flexibility, and strength,” the Democratic lawmaker wrote on Facebook in March.
“Yoga has become more prevalent than ever as we continue to move through this pandemic. COVID-19 is as much a mentally battle as it is a physical battle,” he added.
The bill, HB246, passed in the House early in March, but later stalled in the Senate. According to AL.com, four senators on the Judiciary Committee voted against it over concerns about the practice’s connections to Hinduism.
After some adjustments in the bill’s language, HB246 was approved by the Senate on May 6.
“With obesity as it is with our children in our schools today, this is just exercise,” Sen. Vivian Figures, a Democrat who sponsored the legislation in the Senate, said.
The so-called “Yoga bill,” which was delivered to the governor’s desk on Monday, finally allows schools to offer the practice as an “elective activity,” though certain details must be observed.
According to the new regulations, “all instruction in yoga shall be limited exclusively to poses, exercises, and stretching techniques,” which are limited exclusively to “sitting, standing, reclining, twisting, and balancing.”
“Chanting, mantras, mudras, use of mandalas, induction of hypnotic states, guided imagery, and namaste greetings shall be expressly prohibited,” the law states, adding that names for all poses, exercises, and stretching techniques need to have “exclusively English descriptive names.”
Parents or legal guardians of students who decide to take yoga classes need to provide the school with a written statement saying that they understand that “yoga is part of the Hinduism religion,” and that they give their “child permission to participate in yoga instruction in school.”
The Alabama Democractic Party celebrated the signing of the bill, saying in a statement that, “Our leaders in the AL Legislature worked hard this session to improve public education for our kids.”
The bill “prioritizes our children’s health and wellness and brings Alabama schools into the 21st century,” the statement added.
