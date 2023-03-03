Alex Murdaugh to serve life in prison for double murder

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday. Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS

 Joshua Boucher

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh, former South Carolina attorney and convicted murderer, was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of life in prison Friday.

Murdaugh was convicted Thursday of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul after a six-week trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Jurors took less than three hours to return a unanimous guilty verdict for both slayings. He was remanded to the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections.

