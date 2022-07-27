Alleged July 4 parade shooter indicted on 117 felony counts

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a mass shooting along the Fourth of July parade route on July 4 in Highland Park, Ill. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A Lake County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Robert Crimo III on 117 felony counts for the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park that killed seven people and wounded dozens of others.

Crimo, 21, already faced seven counts of first-degree murder for the shootings. The indictments announced Wednesday add an additional 14 counts of first-degree murder for a total of 21 — three counts for each of the seven people killed.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.