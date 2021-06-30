Allison Mack, ‘Smallville’ actress in NXIVM sex cult, sentenced to 3 years in prison

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.