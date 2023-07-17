America’s most crucial waterway is drying out

Water levels on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers are falling for a second straight year, raising the prospect of shipping problems along the all-important US freight routes.
In Cairo, Ill., where the Ohio joins the Mississippi, water levels have dropped more than 6 feet in the last week and are forecast to fall more than 4 feet further by the end of July, pushing the Ohio River into its so-called low stage — when barges can run aground and shipping lanes are forced to narrow. In St. Louis to the north, the Mississippi could fall another 3 feet; in Memphis, it’s forecast to decline by twice as much, putting it in its low stage, too.
Widespread drought across the Midwest and lower than normal rains in parts of the eastern U.S. are behind the falling river levels, which last year also plummeted to concerningly low depths. The Mississippi and Ohio rivers and their tributaries are major US freight arteries for moving coal, oil, natural gas, chemicals and commodities.
Currently about 64% of the Midwest is in drought, the most in more than a decade.When water levels fall, it threatens to choke shipping on the waterways and raise transportation costs.
Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began construction of a saltwater sill across the Mississippi in Louisiana to keep seawater out of the river, a risk whenever the river levels get too low. This is the fifth time it has had to block salt water from moving up the river near Myrtle Grove, La., and the first time it’s had to build one in back-to-back years.
So far, traffic is continuing on the river, but that could slow as levels are forecast to fall further.
