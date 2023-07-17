America’s most crucial waterway is drying out

Barges, stranded by low water sit at the Port of Rosedale along the Mississippi River on Oct. 20, 2022, in Rosedale, Miss. Again this year, lack of rain in the Ohio River Valley and along the Upper Mississippi has the Mississippi River south of the confluence of the Ohio River nearing record low levels which is wreaking havoc with barge traffic. Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

Water levels on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers are falling for a second straight year, raising the prospect of shipping problems along the all-important US freight routes.

In Cairo, Ill., where the Ohio joins the Mississippi, water levels have dropped more than 6 feet in the last week and are forecast to fall more than 4 feet further by the end of July, pushing the Ohio River into its so-called low stage — when barges can run aground and shipping lanes are forced to narrow. In St. Louis to the north, the Mississippi could fall another 3 feet; in Memphis, it’s forecast to decline by twice as much, putting it in its low stage, too.

Tribune Wire

