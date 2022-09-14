American tourist fined $450 for beer and ice cream break on historic fountain steps

Piazza della Madonna dei Monte in Rome, Italy. The church is called the Santa Maria dei Monte, while the fountain is called the Fontana dei Catecumeni. (Dennis Dolkens/Dreamstime/TNS)

When in Rome, do not eat ice cream on the Fontana dei Catecumeni.

A 55-year-old American visiting the Eternal City was hit with a $450 fine after enjoying ice cream and a beer on steps surrounding the 433-year-old fountain at 1 a.m. Saturday, the Guardian reports, citing local media.

Tribune Wire

