Amid House GOP tussle, Biden, McConnell make nice

President Joe Biden delivers a speech regarding a federal grant for the Brent Spence Bridge project in Covington, Ky., on Wednesday. Chris Leach/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

As Rep. Kevin McCarthy struggled to wrangle enough votes from fractious Republican lawmakers to become speaker, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared confident enough in his GOP leadership role to appear with two top Democrats — President Joe Biden and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio — in announcing projects funded by the mostly bipartisan infrastructure law.

The bipartisan trio appeared Wednesday in Covington, Ky., before a bridge that has provided more than one failed infrastructure photo op: the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, connecting Ohio and Kentucky. It has become the second-worst truck bottleneck in the nation, according to the American Transportation Research Institute, and carries more than $700 billion worth of freight every year.

Tribune Wire

