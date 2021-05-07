April jobs report disappoints

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy added just 266,000 jobs in April, a disappointing month of growth that fell well below economists’ estimates despite falling caseloads and increased vaccine distribution around the country.
The April unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged at 6.1%, although economists caution the number is misleadingly low, given how many people have dropped out of the labor force in the last year.
The news increased political pressure in Washington, amid concerns about whether a labor shortage, reported in some pockets of the economy, is slowing down the recovery.
The White House rejected that notion on Friday, calling for patience and saying it will take the economy many months to recover from last year’s trauma.
“More help is needed. … We’re still digging out of an economic collapse that cost us 22 million jobs,” President Joe Biden said. “Let’s keep our eye on the ball.”The 266,000 jobs added in April represents a sharp drop-off from the 770,000 jobs adds in March.
There are still millions of Americans who have not returned to the workforce since massive layoffs in March and April of 2020, and the March jobs report had seemed like a confirmation that the economic recovery that had stalled out last year was revving up again.
“Given the robust expectations of over a million jobs gained, it’s hard to label this anything but a disappointment,” said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at the consulting firm RSM.
The pace of the recovery is a subject of intense focus, as the country remains more than 8 million jobs in the hole after losing 22.3 million jobs in the first two months of the crisis.
At April’s rate of growth, the economy wouldn’t regain those 8 million jobs back until the end of 2023.
The increase in April was driven by gains in leisure and hospitality, which added 330,000 jobs, more than half of those at restaurants and bars. The sector overall still has 2.8 million fewer jobs than it had before the pandemic.
Those gains were offset by large declines in temporary help services and couriers and messaging services, and smaller declines in sectors like manufacturing and retail. Employment in construction was relatively unchanged — a surprise to economists who expected bigger gains amid the reopening, and housing boom.
labor shortage?
Some businesses have been complaining to the White House and lawmakers that they are having a hard time recruiting workers, particularly for low-wage, hourly jobs.
Average hourly wages rose about 21 cents across the country, data that the BLS suggested reflected increasing demand for labor.
But Brusuelas said he did not believe the report was the result of a labor shortage — or supply chain issues that have affected some industries.
“The numbers don’t support that,” he said. “It shows businesses are responding to demand that is currently outstripping the pace of the economic reopening. It’s hard to reintegrate all of the workers back into the labor market at one time.”
Brusuelas noted that the labor force participation rate of women ages 25-54 remains well below pre-pandemic levels, reflecting the pressures on mothers and caregivers.
“Childcare is not readily available and schools are not reopen,” he said. “Until they return you’re going to see that friction in the labor market continue.”
Constance Hunter, the chief economist at KPMG, said she felt the report reflected a complicated mix of labor market issues from the pandemic.
“It’s childcare, maybe health concerns, it’s maybe unemployment insurance, and it’s maybe the fact that people are demanding a higher wage,” she said. “This is a report that’s noisy and it’s always been noisy. I’m hesitant to look at one month.”
There were some positive indications in the report, however. The number of people saying they were employed part-time because they couldn’t find enough work dropped by 583,000 April, indicating a large number of people who were able to increase their hours back up at work.
Republicans have been using questions about the labor force to criticize the stimulus package passed by the White House and Congress in March, saying it is acting as an incentive for people to not return to work. Biden administration officials have countered that the $1.9 trillion stimulus package provided vital assistance to millions of Americans and has only helped the economy grow.
Arkansas on Friday joined two other Republican-led states, Montana and South Carolina, by moving to cancel federal unemployment benefits, blaming these benefits for hampering the return to work. And the business lobby has echoed those concerns as well, with the Chamber of Commerce using the disappointing jobs report to call for the end of the $300-a-week unemployment supplement that the federal government is currently providing.
Positive indicators
Some economists, though, believe the claims of a labor shortage solely due to unemployment insurance are overblown, and say that workers have other considerations amid the complicated dynamics of the pandemic.
A significant portion of workers, for example, are still juggling child care, with schools still not open full-time in many parts of the country. Health concerns remain an issue for some workers even amid the rise in vaccination, until caseloads sink even further. And jobs at companies like Amazon that pay $15 an hour have exerted competitive pressure on those employers who are looking to hire hourly positions below that wage, and offering little in the way of benefits to boot.
There have been other positive signs: Air travel remains well below pre-pandemic averages but has been increasing steadily since January. Spending at restaurants, bars and hotels has also been ticking up. New unemployment claims have fallen to new pandemic-era lows for the past four weeks, dropping below 500,000 for the first time last week. And job postings have grown significantly.
More than a million people have returned to work in the last two months. These are people like Veronica Esparza, 35, a custodian at Disneyland’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, who was called back in advance of the hotel’s reopening last week for the first time in 13 months.
“My kids were so happy that their mom was going back to work,” the mother of three, in Covina, Calif., said.
For Esparza, it was the culmination a year of hardship.
The family was able to squeak by with the help of family support, unemployment insurance and food banks after Disneyland shutdown. She came down with covid in late last year, she said.
And despite choosing not to get vaccinated, she has been excited to return to work due to the safety agreements her union, Unite Here Local 11, negotiated with the company, she said.
Businesses too have been ramping their operations back up.
Bill Winkler, the owner of Peoria Charter Coach, a busing company in Illinois, said that the business back on its feet after coming to a halt earlier in the pandemic.
In April, the company did 40% of the sales it recorded during the same period in 2019. But that was dramatically more business than it took in during the same period of 2020. Winkler no longer fears having to shut his business down, which has been in his family for three generations, but it still operating in the red.
“We’re not out of the weeds yet,” he said.
Public health restrictions from the state in the face of stubborn caseloads remain an obstacle to his business, he said. “We’re moving to the right direction, but I don’t see (sales) getting past 50 percent until the start of the school year.”
The company has staffed up to about 90 employees, up from last year but still below the 130 people he employed before the pandemic.
