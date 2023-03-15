APW Future Business Leaders earn top awards at regional competition

APW FBLA students pose with their well-earned awards after a recent business competition held at Bryant and Stratton College. Provided photo

OSWEGO COUNTY — Students from Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School’s Future Business Leaders of America Club recently attended the NYS FBLA Region 9 Competition, earning an impressive array of awards.

The region’s annual competition was held at Bryant and Stratton College in Syracuse and was attended by eight local schools. Students competed in a variety of business-related tasks demonstrating their professional skills.

