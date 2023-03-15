APW Future Business Leaders earn top awards at regional competition

OSWEGO COUNTY — Students from Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School’s Future Business Leaders of America Club recently attended the NYS FBLA Region 9 Competition, earning an impressive array of awards.
The region’s annual competition was held at Bryant and Stratton College in Syracuse and was attended by eight local schools. Students competed in a variety of business-related tasks demonstrating their professional skills.
APW’s FBLA team had seven participating students ranging from ninth through 12th grade. All received at least one award before returning home. Jules Britton earned third place in Impromptu Speaking, Brian Davis took first place in Web Design and third in Marketing, Kenneth DuPont won third place in Global Business, Aaron Hart won second place in Public Speaking and third in Sports Management, Emma Michaud took third place in Computer Problem Solving and third in Intro to Business, Kendall Wheeler took first place in Intro to Word Processing and first in Computer Applications, and Eleanor Woods took second place in Website Design and first in Banking and Financial Systems.
“I am so proud of these kids for going out of their comfort zone and competing in events that they aren’t a hundred percent knowledgeable in,” said FBLA advisor Amy DeJohn. “They rocked the competition!”
From here, the group plans on heading to the state competition in Rochester this April, but recognizes that fundraising will be needed to attend.
“We need the community’s help to raise funds and send these students!” noted DeJohn.
Several fundraising events are already being planned.
