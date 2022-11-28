Top court may limit corruption prosecutions

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

 DANIEL SLIM

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, federal prosecutors distanced themselves from a controversial legal theory used to convict Syracuse Cor executives Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi in a 2018 state corruption trial that left both with multi-year prison sentences.

But what’s next for the high-powered Syracuse developers remains unclear, as the Court typically takes several months to issue a decision.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.