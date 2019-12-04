Armed student and officer injured at Wisconsin school

For the second time in two days in Wisconsin, an armed high school student was shot during a confrontation with a police officer, authorities said Tuesday.
The latest incident occurred Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School, about 50 miles southwest of Green Bay. A 16-year-old student armed with an “edged weapon” stabbed a school resource officer in his office just after 9 a.m., Chief Dean Smith of the Oshkosh Police Department said.
The officer fired his 9-millimeter gun, striking the student once, Smith said. The officer sent out a garbled call for help, and additional officers were on the scene two minutes later, he added. Both the student and the officer were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The school, which has about 1,700 students, carried out its ALICE training, an acronym for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate, Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright of the Oshkosh Area School District said. Some students went to a nearby middle school to be reunited with their parents.
“Today’s tragic event shows that trained school resource officers can help save lives,” Cartwright said.
School is canceled today, and counselors would be available for students, she added.
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct an investigation, Smith said.
An eerily similar incident occurred about 80 miles south on Monday, in Waukesha, Wisc.
An officer there shot and injured a 17-year-old boy who had pointed a gun at law enforcement authorities as they were trying to persuade him to hand it over, officials said.
The episode unfolded at Waukesha South High School around 10:17 a.m., after a student informed authorities that another student had a handgun, Chief Russell Jack of the Waukesha Police Department said.
The student was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, the chief said. No one else was injured.
Less than three hours later Monday, there was another report of a student with a gun at Waukesha North High School, about 4 miles away, police said.
The school was locked down during a search, and police officers determined the student believed to be carrying the weapon was no longer at the school. Police then went to the student’s house and arrested the suspect, a 15-year-old male. A “facsimile firearm” was found hidden in the house, police said.
