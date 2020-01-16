Army Corps warns of another rise in Great Lakes levels after record year

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Morning high of 31F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
The Duluth Harbor in Lake Superior is shown from the Minnesota shore in 2016. Lake Superior saw greater runoff due to snow pack melting, increasing wet conditions across the Great Lakes basin, the Army Corps of Engineers said. Wikipedia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.