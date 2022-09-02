US-NEWS-SCI-ARTEMIS-MOON-OS

At Kennedy Space Center, Fla., NASAâ€™s moon rocket for the Artemis 1 mission rolls to the launch pad, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

NASA officials are more confident that the Saturday launch attempt of its Artemis I mission to the moon will be successful after poring over data that led to Monday’s scrub, while weather may cooperate as well.

In fact, Monday’s scrub at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center might have been unnecessary after NASA discovered the main reason for it was inaccurate sensor readings. Although there were several issues during the countdown that caused stress on the launch teams, the false reading was that one of the four RS-25 engines at the base of the Space Launch System rocket core stage had not cooled enough for a safe launch.

