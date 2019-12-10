Asbestos, Quebec is seeking suggestions for a new town name By SANDRINE RASTELLOBloomberg 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now A sign designating the town line stands in Asbestos, Quebec, on Feb. 9, 2018. Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save WPBloom Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Nation And World Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Wilna appoint to board New contract talks between city, firefighters not started yet High school roundup: Jenner’s 4 goals carry Cavaliers over Larries in boys hockey City Council members agree to moratorium for digital billboards Frigid temperatures don’t deter visitors to Massena Downtown Spirit of Christmas Tree Lighting Lewis County court action on Dec. 6 Champion year end meeting set Local college basketball: JCC teams sweep Clinton CC Most Popular Friends remember former newspaper carrier who died in accident at home PHOTOS: Young ladies take over dance floor at Sugarplum Ball Who’s the real star in Northern New York? Canton’s Main Street women: ‘A force for the community’ Massena man sentenced to prison for attempted rape of child
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.