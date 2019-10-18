WATERTOWN — Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, has announced that he will host two “Bonfire Sessions.”
According to a statement from the assemblyman’s office, the sessions are an informal way to get to know Mr. Walczyk better, giving residents an opportunity to share stories around a campfire and also talk about issues important to them.
“I just wanted to put a relaxed event together where people can stop by and hang out for a bit. This is my favorite time of year for bonfires,” Mr. Walczyk said.
The first bonfire will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Antwerp Boat Launch, 207 Main St., Antwerp. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Crosby Public Library, 59 Main St., Antwerp.
The second will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department, 11 South Main St., Suite 2, Norwood. In case of inclement weather, this event will be held inside the fire department.
All attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a blanket. Light refreshments will be served.
