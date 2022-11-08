LOS ANGELES — With suspense only growing after Powerball officials delayed the Monday drawing for the record-breaking jackpot, the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion grand prize were announced early Tuesday — and it looks like there was at least one winning ticket.

California Lottery officials said the jackpot was hit Tuesday, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed where or how many tickets matched the six winning numbers. Details should be announced later Tuesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.