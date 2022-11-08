LOS ANGELES — With suspense only growing after Powerball officials delayed the Monday drawing for the record-breaking jackpot, the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion grand prize were announced early Tuesday — and it looks like there was at least one winning ticket.
California Lottery officials said the jackpot was hit Tuesday, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed where or how many tickets matched the six winning numbers. Details should be announced later Tuesday.
The numbers for the drawing, which was held in Tallahassee, Florida, were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56. The red Powerball was 10.
The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion Monday, but rose to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning following updated calculations.
The record-high winnings surpassed the previous Powerball record set in 2016 at $1.586 billion, which was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
