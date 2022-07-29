LEXINGTON, Ky. — Six months after the last round of destruction, historic flooding again consumed Eastern Kentucky, taking at least 19 lives, trapping others in homes and buildings, and sending thousands to shelters in what’s becoming a devastating and disturbingly common disaster scene in Kentucky’s Appalachian region.

As of noon Friday, at least 19 deaths have been confirmed across the Eastern Kentucky counties impacted by Thursday’s flash flooding.

Tribune Wire

