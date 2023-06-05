At least 30 dead, thousands homeless in Haiti after storms

Residents cross the submerged Route Nationale 2 at L’Acul in the Arrondissement of Léogâne, 23 miles west of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Saturday during heavy rains. Richard Pierrin/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

A weekend of torrential rains and widespread flooding in Haiti have left at least 30 people dead, nine missing and over 13,300 homeless, the government’s disaster response agency said.

The Office of Civil Protection said the weather also left at least 7,475 families affected, and flooded at least 7,500 homes across several regional departments. The city of Leogane, just south of Port-au-Prince, was most affected. The city also registered at least 11 deaths, Jerry Chandler, the head of the Office of Civil Protection, said Monday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.