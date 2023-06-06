Atlanta council passes funding for public safety training center

Protestors hold a banner and shout, “Stop Cop City,” during the public comment portion of the Atlanta City Council ahead of the final vote to approve legislation to fund the training center at Atlanta City Hall on Monday in Atlanta. Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Across more than 14 hours of public comment, hundreds of opponents to Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center took their turn at the podium inside City Council chambers to deliver a simple message: Cop City will never be built.

But in a matter of minutes — at 5:30 a.m. and with the still-packed audience inside City Hall chanting “The world is watching” — the Council responded with a message of its own. Yes, it will.

