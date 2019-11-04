WATERTOWN — An Oct. 31 deadline for the submission of bids for Jreck Subs Inc.’s corporate assets has been moved to this Thursday to allow potential bidders more time to examine precisely what the holdings include.
The U.S. Marshals Service has been operating the chain since the previous principal of Jreck, Christopher M. Swartz, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Utica, in July 2017 to 12½ years in prison for federal wire fraud and tax evasion convictions. As part of a plea agreement in the criminal case, Mr. Swartz agreed to forfeit his interests in Jreck.
Marshals are now in the process of auctioning off Jreck’s franchise rights, with the transfer originally set to occur by Nov. 8. The first step was for interested bidders to complete registration requirements by Oct. 7, including submitting $100,000 deposits.
However, on Oct. 11, an attorney representing the franchisees of seven Jreck locations filed notice with the court stating that the franchisees’ franchise agreement with Jreck has ended and the franchisees “do not intend to renew or otherwise extend their business relationship with the Jreck Subs franchisor.”
On Oct. 18, Judge David N. Hurd ruled that any Jreck Sub franchisee that stated its intention not to continue or renew its franchise agreement with a new franchisor is ineligible to bid during the upcoming auction of the sandwich chain’s franchise rights.
This caused confusion for potential bidders as to what they would ultimately receive if they submitted the winning bid. On Oct. 23, an attorney representing the departing franchisees, Joseph E. Sullivan & Sons Inc., JDM Corporation, Twin Bridges Inc., and River Development Inc., which collectively represent Jreck locations in Ogdensburg, Canton, Potsdam, Malone, Massena, Gouverneur and a Jreck Express in Ogdensburg, sent a letter to the Marshal Service clarifying the franchisees’ position.
In the letter, the franchisees’ attorney wrote that “while our clients may not be compelled under the Franchise Agreement to continue as a Jreck Sub Franchise, they are willing to entertain discussions with the winning bidder about future business opportunities, including continuing operations under the Jreck Subs brand.”
Given these circumstances, the Marshals Service extended the deadline for first-round bid submissions from Oct. 31 until Thursday. Also, if bids have already been mailed prior to the receipt of the new information regarding the departing franchisees, the service has elected to allow the registered bidders to submit an updated bid by email.
Once the first round of bidding is complete, the four highest bidders will now be given the opportunity to submit their best and highest bid by noon on Nov. 11. The highest bidder in the second round will be the winner and will be under obligation to close on the transaction by 2 p.m. on Nov. 27. As of Oct. 31, there were 11 registered bidders.
