‘This should never happen’

Rotor blades from one of the crashed helicopters is seen on a burned hillside in Cabazon, Calif., on Monday. Three people were killed in California when their helicopter crashed into a hillside after colliding with another chopper as the team battled a wildfire, emergency officials said . The helicopters were dispatched to fight a fire that had erupted in brush in Cabazon, a town some 85 miles east of Los Angeles, on Sunday evening, when they collided in mid-air, Cal Fire Southern Region chief David Fulcher told reporters. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

LOS ANGELES — Authorities on Monday were trying to discern how two helicopters battling a small fire in Riverside County collided, leaving three people dead.

The two choppers struck each other around 7:05 p.m. Pacific time Sunday near Cabazon, with one crashing and the other landing safely. The incident marks a rare instance in which the aviation battle of a California wildfire resulted in a midair crash.

