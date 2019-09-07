WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has launched an antitrust investigation of four leading automakers over an agreement they forged with the state of California to maintain higher fuel efficiency standards than those sought by the Trump administration, according to one of the companies.
Separately, the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department notified California Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols that the state’s deal with Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW of North America on future mileage targets “appears to be inconsistent with federal law.”
“We urge you to act immediately to disassociate CARB from the commitments made by the four automakers,” the two agencies’ general counsels wrote. “Those commitments may result in legal consequences given the limits placed in federal law on California’s authority.”
The Justice Department inquiry escalates the stakes in the long-running battle between Trump officials and those in California who have repeatedly asserted the state’s right to establish guidelines for tailpipe emissions given its exemption under the Clean Air Act.
“The U.S. Department of Justice brings its weight to bear against auto companies in an attempt to frighten them out of voluntarily making cleaner, more efficient cars and trucks than EPA wants,” Nichols said in a statement. “Consumers might ask, who is [EPA administrator] Andy Wheeler protecting?”
A spokeswoman for Ford, Rachel McCleery, confirmed that the company had been contacted in connection with the antitrust probe. “We have received a letter from the Department of Justice and will cooperate with respect to any inquiry,” she said.
The news coincides with arguments held Friday morning at the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia over whether the Trump administration can re-open — and roll back — fuel efficiency standards the Obama administration set for model years 2022 through 2025. Environmental groups and states argue that the Trump administration has not done the technical research needed to make its own findings regarding the regulations.
California’s rules are important because the state is the nation’s largest market for automobiles and its standards often carry weight beyond its borders.
The fuel efficiency standards were a priority for the Obama administration. In 2012, it adopted standards to boost average fuel efficiency to the equivalent of 54.5 miles per gallon for cars and light-duty trucks by model year 2025.
The Obama administration said that fuel efficiency standards it had set would save consumers more than $1.7 trillion at the gas pump and reduce U.S. oil consumption by 12 billion barrels.
Since the Clean Air Act’s inception in 1970, California has had the right to seek a federal waiver to impose more stringent air pollution standards than those of the federal government.
Federal authorities have almost always granted the waiver, and California based its vehicle requirements on the grounds that it was regulating carbon emissions rather than overall fuel efficiency.
Thirteen other states and the District of Columbia have pledged to accept whatever tailpipe standards California adopts.
Under the framework California established with the four companies, which represent about 30 percent of the U.S. auto market, the firms have agreed to produce fleets averaging nearly 50 mpg by model year 2026. That is one year later than the target set under the Obama administration.
In a statement Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, pledged to press ahead with its auto agreement.
“The Trump Administration has been attempting and failing to bully car companies for months now. We remain undeterred,” Newsom said. “California stands up to bullies and will keep fighting for stronger clean car protections that protect the health and safety of our children and families.”
When the deal between California and the four car companies was announced in July, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that its push to roll back mileage standards did not mean that automakers couldn’t manufacture more efficient vehicles.
“The proposal contained no language that would prevent any auto manufacturer from designing and building next-generation highly fuel-efficient vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, battery electric vehicles, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids in response to market demands,” the agency said.
Sen. Thomas Carper, D-Del., top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said in a statement that “this investigation is nothing but an attempt by the Trump Administration to retaliate against these companies and stoke fear in others. If we should be investigating anything, it should be what is good for our planet in reducing automobile emissions and promoting job creation.”
