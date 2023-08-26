Baby penguins die as record low Antarctic ice up extinction fears

Colonies of emperor penguins failed to breed at a level never seen before in parts of Antarctica, which saw a total sea ice loss in 2022, a new study says. The findings back predictions that 90% of this species “will be quasi-extinct” by the end of the century under the current global warming trajectory.

Analysis of satellite imagery showed that none of the penguin chicks are likely to have survived, as four out of the five breeding sites in the region were abandoned as the ice had begun to retreat well before the babies usually develop waterproof feathers, according to the study published Thursday by researchers from the British Antarctic Survey. In some regions west of the Antarctic Peninsula, 100% of the sea ice had melted away in November 2022, it added.

