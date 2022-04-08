Baby seal rescued after wandering into Long Island traffic circle

A loose seal needed saving after it got stuck in some gridlock on Long Island.
The Southampton Town Police Department said Sunday afternoon a baby harbor seal had wriggled its way into a traffic circle. After an early morning 911 call, officers got to the scene and got the seal into the hands of the Riverhead Foundation, a marine rescue center at the Long Island Aquarium.
The slippery sea creature was found in the parking lot of a beverage store and tried to flee to a hotel parking lot.
It’s unclear how the seal got into this predicament but it may have swam ashore from the nearby Peconic River.
It will be evaluated and reside at the aquarium until its able to be released back into the wild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.