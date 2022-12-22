Header Header

Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of the Magistrate's Court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Wednesday. Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg

NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million bail package after making his first U.S. court appearance to face fraud charges over the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he co-founded.

Shackled and wearing a blue suit, Bankman-Fried appeared Thursday before a magistrate judge for the bail hearing in Manhattan federal court. He did not enter a plea, which will take place later before the judge presiding over his case.

