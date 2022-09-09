Members of the Boy Scouts participate in the annual Memorial Day Parade on May 31, 2021, on the Staten Island in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

A bankruptcy judge in Delaware has approved a $2.46 billion Chapter 11 reorganization plan for the Boy Scouts of America, a decision that will directly impact more than 80,000 sexual abuse survivors.

The Thursday ruling by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein comes more than two years after BSA filed for bankruptcy protection amid a large number of sexual abuse lawsuits that had been filed by Scouts who had been sexually abused as children by the organization’s leaders and volunteers.

Tribune Wire

