Bannon found guilty of contempt

Bannon

 Tasos Katopodis

WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon was found guilty by a Washington, D.C., jury of defying a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The verdict was reached after three hours of deliberation by the jury on Friday. The trial reached a quick close after only two witnesses testified for the government and Bannon’s attorneys decided against putting on a defense.

Tribune Wire

