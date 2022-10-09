Barge backup on Mississippi eases, freeing tons of cargo

Bqarges ply the Mississippi River near St. Louis in 2020. This year, prolonged drought caused barges to become backed up, impeding trade. On Sunday, the logjam was being cleared. Star Tribune/TNS

 Star Tribune

A backup of more than 2,000 boats and barges on the Mississippi River is being cleared as two closures along the waterway reopened on Sunday. Low water levels had halted commercial shipments of commodities, including recently harvested corn and soybeans, in the latest supply chain snarl that came in the middle of the autumn harvest and amid prolonged local drought.

By Sunday, the river had reopened at two choke points: near Stack Island, Mississippi, and near Memphis, Tennessee, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

