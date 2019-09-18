LOWVILLE — Family and friends are rallying to aid Jeremy Lee with his medical expenses, costs incurred through treatment and his inability to work by hosting a benefit.
According to event organizers, Mr. Lee had just returned to work after a lengthy recovery from double ankle total reconstruction, when he was diagnosed with recurrent Lyme disease and Lyme meningitis. The very rare bacterial form of meningitis affects the neurological system, brain function, eyesight and short term memory.
Family members said that Mr. Lee had “flu-like” symptoms, then developed double vision. At SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, he was diagnosed with meningitis and underwent intense antibiotics treatment in the ICU.
Mr. Lee continues to be under the care of doctors in Syracuse including neurology and infection disease specialists along with a hematologist in Watertown. Following his treatments, he will need monitoring for an extended period of time.
Due to his medical situation, Mr. Lee was unable to work most of last year, the majority of this year and for the foreseeable future.
According to a Facebook posting Mr. Lee, “still suffers short-term memory loss, weakness, some vision impairment, and now this new development of the blood clot. There is no time frame as of yet as to when he will be allowed to return to work.”
The benefit is set for Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at noon at the American Legion Post 162, 5383 Dayan St.
The Sons of the American Legion are sponsoring a jerked beef and port dinner at noon. A Chinese auction will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a live auction. DJ Wash will be play throughout the day.
The family of Jeremy Lee is also accepting donations for the auctions.
Donation pickups can be arranged by emailing jaleeoti@yahoo.com, or by texting/calling Janet Lee, 315-783-9260; Paula Kaufmann, 315-771-3608; or Brittany and Jason Lee, 315-408-0949.
