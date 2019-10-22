CROGHAN — Friends and family are rallying around David Lambert to help defray medical, travel and other expenses incurred to due to a long hospitalization and recovery from a stroke.
There will be a benefit from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Croghan Fire Department, 6855 Fire Hall St.
Admission at the door includes dinner buffet, drinks, dessert and an entry into the door prize. Cost is $10, $15 for a couple or $20 for a family of up to six.
The event is billed as “an afternoon of good food, friends, raffles to help out a great guy.”
Mr. Lambert, the owner and operator of Dave’s Small Engine a repair engine shop in New Bremen, has been unable to work due to his illness. “He’s a good guy,” said Nikki Greene, one of the organizers. “He’s always willing to help.”
A Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle will be going on all afternoon as well with $1 per ticket, $10 arm length, $15 wingspan.
A live auction will begin at 2 p.m.
For more information, or to donate contact: Nikki 315-286-8541;
Marcia, 315-777-6116; Bobbi Jo, 518-683-1039; Catie, 315-617-2909.
