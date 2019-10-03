Sen. Bernie Sanders, recovering in a Las Vegas hospital from a procedure to treat a clogged artery, should be able to return home by the end of this weekend and will participate in the next Democratic debate, his wife, Jane Sanders, said Thursday. The campaign has refused to say if Sanders had a heart attack.
“Bernie is up and about,” Jane Sanders said Thursday. “We expect Bernie will be discharged and on a plane back to Burlington before the end of the weekend.”
Bernie Sanders’ campaign has declined to say whether suffered a heart attack, and his wife’s statement did not address that. She did not specify whether Sanders, 78, would be discharged sooner than the weekend and remain in Las Vegas before returning home.
On Wednesday, Sanders’ campaign said he experienced “some chest discomfort” during an event Tuesday evening; a medical evaluation found blockage in one artery, and two stents were inserted. He has canceled a two-day college tour this week in California, and his aides have not said when he would return to the campaign trail.
In her statement, Jane Sanders, who traveled Wednesday to Las Vegas and is now with Sanders as he recovers, said her husband was in a buoyant mood, that doctors were “pleased” with Sanders’ progress and that he had not needed any additional procedures.
Internally, the campaign is trying to keep its staff motivated. Two advisers, Nina Turner and Jeff Weaver, led an all-staff conference call Thursday aimed at energizing the staff and tamping down any feelings of concern or disappointment, according to a campaign aide. “We are not taking our foot off the gas,” Turner said.
Still, the incident is likely to intensify the focus on Bernie Sanders’ age but also on age generally in the Democratic race, in which the three top candidates — Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren — are all in their 70s.
On Tuesday, the campaign trumpeted its $25.3 million third-quarter fundraising haul as it looked to put its summer woes behind it.
Sanders’ heart trouble could complicate his argument that he is the best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election. On Wednesday, his campaign said he was postponing a highly touted $1.3 million television ad buy in Iowa.
