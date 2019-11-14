WATERTOWN — As a resident of Chaumont, it’s easy for artist Brian Lister to find inspiration. It’s just outside his door and along “the Golden Crescent,” which runs from Cape Vincent to Sackets Harbor along the Lake Ontario lakeshore.
“There’s all kind of stuff out here available if you just walk or kayak or you’re in a boat or whatever,” Mr. Lister said. “Bring a camera. You never know.”
On one of his kayak trips, Mr. Lister came close to a loon and he also snapped a photo of it. The resulting oil painting which he finished this past summer, “Loon -2,” won the Catherine Common Johnson Award of Excellence for Best in Show at the 71st annual North Country Arts Council’s Juried Fall Art Show.
The show’s related exhibit is in display in the lobby of the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., through Nov. 23.
Mr. Lister, a self-taught artist, works primarily in oils and has taken home several other awards in his career. But winning with “Loon -2” came as a surprise for him.
“The judging varies so much every year — what they like and stuff,” Mr. Lister said. “You really never know what’s going to win or not. Of the three pieces I entered, that (“Loon -2”) wasn’t the piece I figured that if I had won best of show, would have won. That was a surprise.”
The color and vibrancy in Mr. Lister’s paintings are due to his technique of working in multiple layers, “dry on dry,” which means devoting more hours than normal to a painting.
“I use a lot of thin layers to build the colors up,” Mr. Lister said. “The old masters used to do stuff like that, especially Vermeer.”
Mr. Lister said that when people ask him about his technique, it’s easy for him to show them step-by-step pictures of the procedure he has saved on his iPad.
“They’re always curious about how my colors are so vibrant,” Mr. Lister said. “It’s hard to explain to them, but it’s much easier to show them.”
The technique requires a patient artist, Mr. Lister said, and the time between layers depends on the oil medium.
“Walnut oils will really slow down the drying time,” he said.
An art form called hyperrealistic, or photorealist painting takes the layering technique to an extreme level.
“I’m not quite going that far,” Mr. Lister said. “If you look at it with a magnifying glass, you still think it’s a photograph. You can seep the pores on peoples’ skin.”
Mr. Lister, 52, said he started painting when he was age 2.
“It’s just something that came easy and was fun for me,” he said. “I draw pretty much everywhere I go.”
He keeps a sketch pad on his person and in his vehicle.
“When I was getting my tires changed yesterday for the winter, I was drawing pictures of things I could see around me — people, cars, whatever. If you’re in front of me, you’re fair game.”
Mr. Lister has a gallery/store, Brian Lister Fine Art and Friends, at 343 Riverside Drive, Clayton. It’s open in the off-tourism season by appointment only. Mr. Lister said people are surprised when they see his range of subjects in his paintings.
“I don’t sell that much of the river,” he said. “I sell a lot of other stuff — different themes, different viewpoints.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.