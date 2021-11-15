Beto O’Rourke launches Texas gubernatorial campaign

DALLAS — Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke on Monday launched his campaign for governor by casting himself as a leader who is focused on the critical needs of the state, instead of the “extremist” agenda he says is being advanced by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“I want to make sure that we’re bringing everyone together to focus on the really big things that are important to this state. I don’t see that happening right now in Texas under Greg Abbott,” O’Rourke told The Dallas Morning News before launching his campaign in an 8 a.m. video to supporters. “I know that if we come together in this moment of division, if we can get past the divide that Abbott and others have created and focus on these big things, then we can ensure that Texas achieves this state’s true potential.”
Abbott was prepared for O’Rourke’s announcement. On Sunday he released an ad that “highlights comments O’Rourke has said about “taking down” walls along the nation’s border with Mexico.
“Beto’s views, as demonstrated in the ad, mirror President Biden’s own inaction and recklessness on the issue,” Abbott’s campaign team said in a news release.
But O’Rourke, 49, says Abbott is a divisive figure who isn’t working on behalf of Texas families.
He said that if elected governor, he would develop policies that create “world class public schools,” while generating the “best jobs in Texas.” He said he would help provide residents access to quality and affordable health care by expanding Medicaid. And he would stress that Texans should face their challenges together, not divided by petty politics.
The El Paso Democrat accused Abbott, who is seeking his third term as governor, of standing in the way of progress. O’Rourke insisted that conservative legislation approved by the Legislature and signed by Abbott was unacceptable, including a law being challenged in front of the U.S. Supreme Court that would ban abortions at six weeks of pregnancy. As expected, he criticized Abbott for his stewardship during last year’s winter storm that exposed a faulty power grid and plunged millions of Texans into the cold and darkness. Abbott has said new laws and guidelines have helped fortify the grid.
“We’ve got a governor right now who is dividing us, trying to distract us with dangerous extremist policies like this abortion ban that sets a bounty on the heads of the women of Texas,” O’Rourke said. “What we really want our governor focused on is making sure that the electricity grid works, so it doesn’t fail again like it did last February, when millions lost power. And by some reports, more than 700 Texans lost their lives.”
“I really want to make sure that we’re doing better in Texas,” O’Rourke continued. Too liberal for Texas?
O’Rourke, making his second statewide run for office and third campaign since 2018, faces an uphill battle.
A Texas Democrat hasn’t won a statewide race since 1994. In 2020, when Democrats boasted that the Lone Star State was primed to turn blue, Republicans held control of the Legislature and carried Donald Trump to victory over Democrat Joe Biden in the Texas presidential contest.
Democrats and O’Rourke are facing tough 2022 midterm elections as Biden’s approval rating is sagging. Historically the party in the White House has suffered big losses in the midterms.
O’Rourke has his own challenges to overcome.
While many Texans will fondly remember the close 2018 election loss to Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, his ill-fated presidential campaign was highlighted by controversial policy proposals on gun control. His most memorable line came during a Democratic presidential candidate debate a few weeks after a gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, his own town.
“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” O’Rourke forcefully declared.
By the time that debate ended, his campaign was selling t-shirts featuring the promise, and Second Amendment rights advocates were targeting O’Rourke for defeat in his next race, which is now on hand.
In recent weeks, Abbott has been running web spots that cast O’Rourke as too liberal for Texas. Getting independent voters to his side won’t be as easy as it was in his race against Cruz, analysts say. Abbott is also attacking O’Rourke as soft on border security, as evident in his new ad.
During the interview with The News, O’Rourke didn’t back down from his stand on assault weapons.
“I’m going to make sure that we’re always reflecting the values of this state. And one of those is we don’t think that our neighbors, our friends or family members should risk being shot up with a weapon that was designed for use on a battlefield,” O’Rourke said. “Look, we are a proud, responsible gun owning state. Most of us have owned and used firearms.”
O’Rourke then unleashed blistering criticism on Abbott for signing into law a bill that allows Texans to carry guns without a permit. He said Abbott signed the law “despite the fact that over the last five years 35,000 licensed to carry a firearm permits were denied or withdrawn by law enforcement, who felt that that person posed too much of a danger to themselves or others.”
“Law enforcement leaders and police chiefs across the state have begged Abbott not to do this, but that’s what he’s focused on,” O’Rourke said. “I’ve been hunting with family and friends like most Texans have, so I understand responsible gun ownership, but what Greg Abbott is doing right now is about as irresponsible as it gets. It’s an extremist, radical proposal that makes us less safe.”
O’Rourke charged that violent crimes have risen under Abbott’s watch, and added that Texas has been the scene of numerous mass shootings.
“We have four of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history here in Texas,” O’Rourke said. “We lost 3,500 of our fellow Texans last year to gun violence. And this is all happening at a time that Abbott has already made us less safe.”
“In the time that he’s been governor, the clearance rate for violent crimes like murder and rape has gone down from 70% to just above 50%,” O’Rourke continued. “As governor I want to make sure that we support law enforcement to prioritize stopping and solving those kinds of violent crimes, and making sure that we do not pursue extremist policies that make us less safe, like permitless carry.”
