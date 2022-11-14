Biden, Xi vow to ‘manage’ tense relationship

U.S. President Joe Biden, and China’s President Xi Jinping shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Monday. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Saul Loeb/AFP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Joe Biden on Monday expressed confidence that a “new Cold War” can be avoided with China and that Beijing is not planning an “imminent” invasion of U.S. ally Taiwan.

The president’s assessment to reporters followed his first in-person talks with his Chinese counterpart since assuming office, and came after the leaders pledged to “manage” their fierce global competition. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping portrayed Monday’s meeting as an attempt to revive lines of communication and understand each other’s intentions, goals and red lines.

Tribune Wire

