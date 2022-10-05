Biden blasts OPEC+ cuts

Visitors arrive at the OPEC Secretariat building ahead of the 33rd meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries in Vienna on Oct. 5, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Akos Stiller.

President Joe Biden called plans by OPEC+ to cut output targets by 2 million barrels a day “unnecessary,” and the White House said more releases from U.S. petroleum reserves are possible.

“I need to see what the detail is. I am concerned, it is unnecessary,” Biden said Wednesday as he left the White House to tour hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida, according to CNN.

