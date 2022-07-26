US-NEWS-BIDEN-STUDENTDEBT-GET

As college students around the country graduate with a massive amount of debt, advocates display a hand-painted signs and messages on the Ellipse in front of The White House to call on President Joe Biden to sign an executive order to cancel student debt on June 15, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We The 45 Million/TNS)

 Paul Morigi

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is considering extending a pause on student loan repayments for several more months, as well as forgiving $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, according to people familiar with the matter, as he seeks to appeal to young voters ahead of the November midterms.

The current moratorium on student loan payments expires Aug. 31, and a fresh pause could extend either through the end of 2022 or until next summer, the people said. Biden told reporters last week that he hoped to decide on an extension by the end of August.

Tribune Wire

