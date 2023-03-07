Biden eyes hike in tax for income over $400K

President Joe Biden speaks during the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Biden is proposing a hike to payroll taxes on those earning $400,000 or more to fund Medicare. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

President Joe Biden’s budget will propose hiking payroll taxes on Americans making over $400,000 per year and allowing the government new power to negotiate drug prices as part of an effort the White House says will extend the solvency of a key Medicare program for another quarter century.

“The budget I am releasing this week will make the Medicare trust fund solvent beyond 2050 without cutting a penny in benefits,” Biden said Tuesday in an op-ed published in the New York Times shortly before the announcement. “In fact, we can get better value, making sure Americans receive better care for the money they pay into Medicare.”

